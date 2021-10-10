Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: 'Dangerous' Sam George should not be celebrated – Leila Djansi

General News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian movie producer Leila Djansi has managed to draw a link between Sam George’s position on same-sex relations in the country and the widely condemned Gambaga Witches Camp.



According to Leila Djansi, the crusade by Ningo Prampram MP could be likened to those who assume that aged persons in that of the country are witches and therefore should be confined to a certain camp against their wishes.



She urged Ghanaians not to sing the praise of Sam George but rather condemn him for embarking on a cause that has could spell danger for some persons.



Leila Djansi raised concerns with aspects of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill which she holds are draconian and should not be encouraged.



“#Ghanaians!! Reason! @samgeorgegh is NOT a hero! He’s a dangerous man. It’s people like him that instituted the Gambaga witches camp where a mere accusation, proven or not, lands a woman in exile. You’re hailing him today, he’ll come after your other freedoms tomorrow for his ego and political ambition.



“Gambaga witches camp criminalized old age. @samgeorgegh is criminalizing sex and sexual orientation. I am a filmmaker and I have family in Ghana. So if I direct a show or film that depicts LGBTQ and I am in Ghana while it airs, and I promote it, I might end up in prison?? Gotta get my entire family outta there if that dangerous bill passes!



‘So, anyone could frame another for being gay. Your hand could accidentally brush someone’s breast or penis and you could be stoned to death. Yes. Stoned. Ghanaians burnt a military guy alive on mere accusation and stoned a woman to death also on an accusation of witchcraft.



“Sam George is a dangerous man. A true Dzata. A lion who mauls without recourse. His hunger is all that matters,” parts of her post read.



Leila Djansi’s post comes on the back public praise for Sam George after he put up a defence of the bill on CNN.



The interview which turned out to be a showdown between Sam George and Kenyan host Larry Madowo saw the Ghanaian lawmaker defend an aspect of the bill which have been termed as promoting hate against the LGBTQ+ community.



Sam George said that the law rather seeks help for homosexuals as he believes their sexual preference is another form of sickness.







