Anti-LGBTQ+: French ambassador apologizes for hosting Sam George on TV show

• French ambassador to Ghana was under fire last week for meeting an anti-LGBTQ+ MP



• She hosted MP Sam Nartey George on her TV program, Touch of France



• Pro-LGBTQ+ activists were unhappy that she hosted a homophobe



The French ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, has apologized to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) advocates for hosting Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, on a TV show last week.



Ambassador Ave was forced to delete social media postings she shared of her meeting with Sam Nartey George on the “Touch of France,” show.



It turned out that a number of pro-LGBTQ+ activists were dissatisfied that an ambassador will host a public figure who was promoting a law against what they say is a sexual orientation that France supports.



In the midst of the backlash, she locked her account and according to activists, went on a blocking spree of all persons who lambasted her for the incident. She has since unblocked her tweets and has also issued an apology for hosting the controversial MP.



Her August 9 apology via Twitter read in part: "The French embassy in Ghana and Touchoffrance.gh promote France and the actions of France in Ghana. Our guests are ppl with an experience of France, and of FR Ghana relations, to share.



"Hosting MP S George was based on these sole criteria. I understand this has created a perception that we offered a platform to anti-LGBTQIA+ ideas: this is not the case at all. However, some people have felt offended and I wish to apologise for that."



Sam Nartey George has become the face of a new anti-LGBTQ+ bill which is currently before Parliament.



Sam Nartey George has become the face of a new anti-LGBTQ+ bill which is currently before Parliament.

He recently had an altercation with the Australian ambassador to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, who he accuses of being a champion of the gay rights movement in Ghana despite his actions being against the Geneva Convention.








