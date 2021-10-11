Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill will go through many processes before being passed – Majority Chief Whip

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

• Annor Dompreh says the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill has to go through various processes



• The Majority Chief Whip noted that the current Bill before parliament has some defects



• The Majority side, he said, is in support of the Bill



The Majority Chief Whip in parliament, Annor Dompreh, has asked Ghanaians not to expect the passage of the The promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value Bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill, anytime soon.



According to him, there are many stages the Bill needs to pass through before it can finally be passed into Law.



He explained that amendments, clauses, and other concerns raised by Members of Parliament will be critically considered before the bill is passed, hence, the possibility of delay.



Speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’, the lawmaker said “…Ghanaians should understand that we just won’t go to parliament to pass the bill. It goes through processes. It will go through many stages which will include first reading, second reading, and consideration stages. Ghanaians should understand we won’t pass the bill now as it will take time to go through stages. This will help us come out with a good bill as clauses and other concerns will be raised.”



He added that the Majority in parliament agrees to the principle that protects Ghanaian values in all areas of life.



“We in the Majority will support any laws that will help the LGBTQ+ acts to be criminalized. The fact that we haven’t spoken about the matter doesn’t mean we don’t support the bill. We have been advised considerate in our decision.”