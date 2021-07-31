Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill not to criminalise homosexuality – Sam George explains

General News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

• Sam Nartey George says the anti-LGBTQ Bill will not criminalise homosexuality



• He said it is to expand legislation on homosexuality



• The Bill is championed by some eight MPs



Sam Nartey George, has debunked suggestions that the proposed anti-LGBTQ+ Bill being championed by some eight MPs is seeking to criminalise homosexuality in Ghana.



He explained on Newsfile, Saturday, July 31, monitored by GhanaWeb that, the bill will rather expand the legislation on homosexuality.



He further noted that the bill is not a new law because the Criminal Offenses Act, section 104 Act 29, is clear on unnatural carnal knowledge, thus criminalising homosexuality, but the bill is to respond to the rapid advocacy of homosexuality.



“When I get calls from international media houses, even local media houses who says you are seeking to criminalise homosexuality, I say to them no, I’m seeking to expand existing legislation on homosexuality,” Samuel Nartey George said.



He argues, “the script of the law makes you realise that in 1960, the intent of that law was to criminalise homosexuality. Gayism was the main thing at the time so you see that the wording of them was actually focused on gayism aspect of homosexuality” adding the bill is to specifically “tighten and strengthen the legal framework.”



The Ningo-Prampram MP further noted the police have in the past arrested some persons they allegedly accused of being involved in the act, but “they are unable, based on section 104, to carry out proper prosecution because section 104 is no longer fit for the purpose, given the scope.”



“Again, you also have our cultural values that need to be protected and most importantly is the growing boldness of advocacy for something that is illegal,” he said.



Sam George noted a recent research conducted has revealed that homosexuals are now advocating in Senior High Schools, with some heads of schools raising concerns about the act.



“They are setting up recruitment drives in our Secondary Schools; they have pimps in the secondary schools who they pay monies to [recruit the students].”



He said, it is unfortunate and this activity is a threat to the nation as it is “now becoming a commercial enterprise.”



Dubbed “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021”, the private members’ bill being championed by some eight MPs seeks to ensure up to a 10-year jail term for LGBTQ+ people.



The draft bill has faced much opposition from groups and individuals who advocate for the rights of LGBTQ+ people.



The draft bill, widely circulated on social media, has yet to be officially laid before the Parliament of Ghana.



A private member’s bill is foreign to the constitution of Ghana and the conventions of the Ghanaian Parliament.







