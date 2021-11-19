Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: There is a way Ghana can deal with this issue than criminalization? – Ken Ofori-Atta

General News of Friday, 19 November 2021

8 MPs want LGBTQ+ acts criminalized



Renowned activists and academics want Parliament to reject the 'undemocratic' anti-LGBTQ+ Bill



Parliament receives over 100 memoranda on LGBTQ+ bill



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has questioned if there are better ways the issue of LGBTQ+ acts could be discussed rather than seeking to criminalize the act.



According to him, the whole intensification of the matter is interesting to him as he does not believe this is how Ghanaians should deal with issues of this nature.



"…this whole escalation for me is interesting as to, is this the nature Ghanaians deal with problems of this nature? I don't think so. And I pause when I remember that everyone has God's image."



Speaking on Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV, he explains that he believes that God created everyone in his own image; therefore, it is difficult to make judgments on a person hence the reason he finds it difficult to support the criminalization of the LGBTQ+ acts.





"It's kind of biblical in the sense which says that God created us in his own image, now whether its man or woman issue. So in each person is God-image. I can't begin, therefore, to make judgments on a person. I may not like what I determine to be a sin, but as long as God-image is in that person and I know that thief was even forgiven on the cross. So for me, I guess I find it difficult on the issues of criminalization when I know that all of us are the image of God. My challenge is to evangelize what I believe is the way God wants me to be; that's the challenge to me and not to criminalize.



"… I also don't know what people do in their bedrooms, so to pretend that I'm holding a man's hand in the street I can be what imprisoned? And when I go to the prison where do they put me? In the women's or a man's cell.



So in your view, Parliament should do what? Paul Adom Otchere asked.



The Finance Minister said "I haven't even read the bill. But it just strikes me that the discussions are going along the wrong way and that how I feel deeply about the question of love," he responded.



A team of 8 MPs led by Samuel Nartey George have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 was laid in the House on Monday, August 2 and read for the first time.



A public hearing to consider memoranda on the Anti-Gay Bill began, Thursday, 11 November 2021 but was suspended due to the number of memoranda received.



During the first hearing, the Human Rights Coalition, Amnesty International, Advocates for Christ, and the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council appeared before the committee.



The Committee has so far received over 140 memoranda from civil society groups and religious organizations on the Bill.



