Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: ‘My life is God’s hands’ – Sam George speaks on threats, hate mail

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Sam George has spoken about threats he has received for promoting the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill



• He is however more concerned over the impact of his work on his young family



• He says he leans to his strong belief in God and political tough-skin to navigate the hurdles



Lead promoter of The Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, Sam Nartey George has opened up on the hard sides of leading what has come to be known as the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.



According to him, whiles he has grown a tough skin over his years in politics and is doing fairly well weathering the attacks that come with his role, he is worried for his young family that is paying a physical, psychological and spiritual cost.



In an interview aired on October 25 on Metro TV’s One On One programme, the Ningo Prampram MP disclosed that he has been the subject of threats and hate mails because of his role as leader of the 8-member bloc that sponsored the Bil.



“There have been hate mail, insults, the threats of what will happen… but I was mentally prepared for this, so the hate mail, the threats, I have lived with this almost all my political career.



“For those who followed my political career, my entry into parliament, the things I went through in that election really toughened me on a certain level and so threats to life, hate mail are things that I take….



Asked why he has yet to report such issues to the Police for action, he said he is conscious of the need to beef up security and be aware of his surroundings at all times but also that his life ultimately is in God’s hands.



“On this bill, one thing that I am trying to do is as much as possible … many times when the media calls me, I say speak to my other colleagues. It is to try to not make this about me, about my person.



“I believe that if it becomes about me, it will detract a lot about what the substance is about. And so for me, what’s most important is the right measures and precautions are taken. But ultimately my life is in the hands of God,” he added.







Sam George is an elder at the Perez Chapel International, where the founder and leader, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, recently said a special prayer for him in his fight to have the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill passed into law.



During the Sunday, October 10, 2021, church service held at the headquarters of Perez Chapel at Dzorwulu in Accra, Bishop Agyinasare called Sam George to the altar, laid his hands on him with anointing and said a prayer for him.



“Elder, Honourrable Sam George, come let me pray for you. Give me some anointing oil quickly. You know that Honourable Sam George is leading the parliamentary for them to present their something for Parliament for the LGBTQA+ bill. We want to pray for him,”



In a prayer that lasted a little over a minute, the man of God among other things prayed for protection for the MP and his family in his quest.