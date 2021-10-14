Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Male dogs don't have sex with male dogs - Former MP

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NPP Member of Parliament for Upper Denkyira West, Benjamin Kofi Ayeh, has joined the force against the LGBTQ+ community stressing their practices won't be accepted in Ghana.



There are currently contentions over an anti-gay bill before Parliament which seeks to criminalize the LGBTQ+ activities and commit them to a fine or jail term or both.



The private members bill proposed by Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George and supported by seven other Parliamentarians is recommended to check homosexuality in Ghana but a group of scholars, lawyers and Civil Society Organizations contend the bill violates the fundamental human rights enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Hon. Ayeh wondered how the bill infracts human rights because laws are made to check human behaviour excesses since every person has a right.



''If I decide to kill myself and don't die, the law will deal with me. Why? Is it not my right? Is it not my life? Why doesn't the law permit me to do what I like? Right now, if I have sex with my daughter, will the law deal with me or not?...But because, based on our values and culture, we have said we accept this or reject that; if you go against the acceptable conduct, you will face the laws. How come someone is using his values to adulterate our values that we now want to embrace it?'' he asked.



He strongly believed allowing homosexuality to thrive in Ghana will ruin the nation.



He further questioned; ''If you are a man and feel that you're a woman, will you be taken to the girls' or boys' hostel when he goes to the Secondary school? Or if he goes to the hospital, will he be admitted into the female ward or male ward?''



Benjamin Kofi Ayeh was shocked at those making arguments in favour of the LGBTQ+ group emphasizing he's never seen a male dog chase fellow male dog for sex .



"I haven't seen my male dog having sex with another male dog. No, no, it doesn't happen. How much more we, humans, who feel we're superior beings?''







