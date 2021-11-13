Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill – Eurobond flops: How Sam George tackled Gabby twice in a week

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

• Sam George twice this week tackled Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko



• The two issues were related to the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill before Parliament



• Parliament started public hearings on the Bill this week



In the space of a week, Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, has had reason to respond to Gabby Asare Okyere Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP.



Interestingly, both incidents played out on social media.



The first was related to a story on Ghana’s bond issuance flops, which story was carried by the Statesman Newspaper – which is owned by Gabby.



The second incident had to do with the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill currently before Parliament. Gabby restated his support for LGBTQ+ persons and Sam George reiterated his opposition.



The common denominator in both instances being the same-sex topic.



Sam George to blame for Eurobond flop - Statesman



The Statesman’s November 9, 2021, story on Ghana’s bond flop cited analysts as saying the challenges Ghana's Eurobond floatation was experiencing was blamable on the anti-gay law, which Sam George is actively championing via Parliament.



The story was headlined: “Ghana’s Eurobond flop blamed on Sam George – Analysts say anti-gay advocacy may have economic implications.”



In a Facebook response to the story, the lawmaker wrote: “Dear Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, you give me too much credit. Even though I wished I could see the back of your Cousin's government as quickly as possible, I am not as powerful as you claim.



“The problem with Ghana's Eurobond is the shambolic and abysmal economic performance under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. When the head of your economic team has become a twisted tech conman, it fails to engender trust in your economy.



“The fundamentals are weak and the international markets are exposing you. Ghana's once enviable bonds are turning to toilet paper under your watch. This is all on you lot and no one else. Even the most gay financial analyst is thinking of profit as his bottom line. Your bonds do not offer that. Anyway, Ghana beyond aid! Let's go!”







Gabby's pro-LGBTQ+ post and Sam George's tackle



To days later, Gabby was back on the LGBTQ+ topic, tweeting that despite having respect for Ghana's value systems, he was against the anti-gay bill and was not shy to say so.



The President's cousin was only reiterating a position he has made publicly months back.



"I am against the anti-gay bill & not shy to say so. I am a proud Ghanaian who cherishes all that is good about our value systems, including tolerance. And, I will defend the right of minorities everywhere. I have the courage and a sense of justice to disagree with the majority," his tweet read.



Hours later, Sam George - who is the lead promoter of the Bill - quoted Gabby's tweet and also reiterated his opposition to same-sex relations likening his dislike to corruption, nepotism and despotism.



He assured Gabby that despite his opposition and open support for the gay community, the anti-gay Bill that is properly known as, "The Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021," will be passed come what may.



"Is nepotism, cronyism and despotism part of our value systems? You can be against the Bill and that's fine but so am I against the corruption and misrule of your Cousin. As for the Bill nu, we go pass am p33. Grab a drink and popcorn and watch something. Cheers," he stated.