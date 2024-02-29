Anti-LGBT+ Bill: We are waiting for you at the Supreme Court – Foh Amoaning dares Prof Audrey Gadzekpo

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh Amoaning, has dared Professor Audrey Gadzekpo to challenge the Anti-LGBT+ bill at the Supreme Court.



According to him, he, together with his team will be ready for the professor anytime she challenges the bill in court.



Parliament, on February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill otherwise known as the Anti-LGBT+ Bill.



One of the critics of the bill, Professor Audrey Gadzekpo indicated that the bill was for political reasons and not out of genuine interest to protect societal values.



She added that should President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assent to the bill, she will resort to the Supreme Court.



But Foh Amoaning, in a 3news.com report, has stated that he and his team are ready to provide evidence to the court that suggests that the acts of people in the LGBT+ community are detrimental to Ghanaian society.



“They say they are going to court, the law school is very close to the Supreme Court, we are waiting for Audrey Gadzekpo. In the Supreme Court, she won’t get the opportunity to preach propaganda, the court will have a look at the things that they do, and we are going to graphically show it. We will show how a woman licks the vagina of another woman in sexual activities that they engage in, so Audrey, get ready, we are going to expose all these things, don’t think you are coming to the court and going and talking about human rights, civil rights, no. In the court of law, we will prove the facts and the court will see what you are doing to Ghanaian children,” he stated.



The executive secretary, Moses Foh Amoaning, added that the bill was a response to the growing threat and challenge posed by LGBTQ+ activities and advocacy, which he said were contrary to the moral and social fabric of the country.



To him, once a society, through its laws, decides on a pattern of behavior, going against it would mean that one is committing a crime.



“The truth of the matter is that in law, once a society decides that this sort of behaviour is something we don’t like and therefore we are criminalising it, you cannot promote it otherwise, you will be committing a crime, you are abetting, you are preparing, you are assisting, all of that are offences under the law," he added



