You are here: HomeNews2021 11 11Article 1399642

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

Anti-Gay Bill: Parliament begins public hearing today

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Parliament of Ghana Parliament of Ghana

A public hearing to consider memoranda on the Anti-Gay Bill is scheduled to begin today, Thursday, 11 November 2021.

The Bill is dubbed ‘Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.’

The hearing will be spearheaded by the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament.

The Human Rights Coalition, Amnesty International, Advocates for Christ, and the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council are scheduled to be the first groups to appear before the Committee.

The Committee has so far received memoranda from civil society groups and religious organizations on the Bill.

The Bill will be seeking to give clarification on the country’s laws on sexual orientation if passed.

Some Members of Parliament (MPs) began processes to enact a law that will criminalize activities of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ+) in the country.

Join our Newsletter

Sports

Black Stars

Black Stars coach Milovan Rejevac names strong line up for Ethiopia game

Business

File photo of a lorry station

Fuel price increase: Coalition of drivers put strike on hold

Entertainment

Ohenenana Kwame Amoh is in police grips

Peace FM’s Kwame Amoh arrested

Africa

A damaged photo of a car in Ruto's convoy

Kenya's Deputy President's motorcade stoned by mob

Opinions

Rt. Rev. Professor J.O.Y. Mante, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana

Did Moderator of the Presbyterian Church sanction witchcraft practice in Ghana?