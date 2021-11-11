Anti-Gay Bill: Parliament begins public hearing today

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A public hearing to consider memoranda on the Anti-Gay Bill is scheduled to begin today, Thursday, 11 November 2021.



The Bill is dubbed ‘Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.’



The hearing will be spearheaded by the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament.



The Human Rights Coalition, Amnesty International, Advocates for Christ, and the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council are scheduled to be the first groups to appear before the Committee.



The Committee has so far received memoranda from civil society groups and religious organizations on the Bill.



The Bill will be seeking to give clarification on the country’s laws on sexual orientation if passed.



Some Members of Parliament (MPs) began processes to enact a law that will criminalize activities of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ+) in the country.