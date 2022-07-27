Ant and Mosquito: When Tsatsu met Asiedu Nketia

General News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Separately, these two personalities carry their own exciting personalities around them.



In fact, there is usually little debates on whether or not they have earned the political clouts that have been linked to their names all these years.



Besides, there has always been one significant thing linking Tsatsu Tsikata and Johnson Asiedu Nketia together: their political party (the National Democratic Congress).



But during a commemorative lecture organized in Accra to mark the 10th year since the passing of the late former President of Ghana, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, the two giants met and took a picture in a not-so-common circumstance.



Tsatsu Tsikata, the law luminary, was the keynote speaker at the event at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.



The photo of the two, Tsatsu and Asiedu Nketia, was shared on Facebook.



See it below:







Also, see below some photos of some of the other NDC dignitaries who attended the lecture including Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the NDC Chairman; Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2022 running mate of the NDC; Members of Parliament for North Tongu and Odododiodio, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Nii Lante Vanderpuije respectively; and a former Minister of Finance, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey.



The Ahwoi brothers: Kwamena and Kwesi, and E.T. Mensah were also present.



Also present was the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, as well as Alex Segbefia and Naa Oye Bampoe.















































Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.







EA/WA