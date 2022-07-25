Answer questions on sold Southern Akyem Abuakwa Lands - Kofi Anokye to Okyehene

Regional News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: Isaac Kyei Andoh, Contributor

CEO of Koans Building Solutions, Mr. Kofi Anokye, has, in a counter statement, challenged Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II to apply his energy to answering questions he raised on Dr JB Danquah's report to Sir Nana Ofori Panin and the Akyem Abuakwa Council on the state of Southern Akyem lands, instead of attacking his personality.



Contained in a counter statement responding to an earlier one issued by Ofori Pani Fie dated 12/07/2022, the Estate Developer indicated that the Okyehene conveniently ignored the real issue, being the status of Southern Akyem Aboakwa lands he raised in the article.



It must be noted that an article by Mr Kofi Anokye titled: "Setting the records straight on Akim Aboakwa lands." Led to the Press Statement from Kyebi.



According to him, Okyehene must prove that Dr JB Danquah's report to Sir Nana Ofori Atta I and Akyem Abuakwa Council in 1918 that lands on either side of the Akyem Apedwa to Nsawam road had been sold free and for all times were false or inaccurate.



He also questioned the integrity behind the statement, especially for emphasising the Koans v Gimpa deal/litigation because all parties agreed to the business and monies amounting to 1,000.000 Ghana Cedis were paid to the Okyehene as royalties to ensure that there is peace in the area.



The statement further questioned the authenticity of earlier judgements/rulings and accused the stool of using foul tactics to influence the outcomes. The case in question is currently being appealed at the Appeals Court.



