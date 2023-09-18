Answer 170 economic questions posed to Amissah-Arthur before a ‘showdown’ with Mahama – Terkper to Bawumia

General News of Monday, 18 September 2023

A former Minister of Finance, Seth Terkper, has urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to address a series of economic questions before engaging in a potential political showdown with former President John Dramani Mahama.



Terkper's call for transparency comes amid increasing speculations that Dr. Bawumia could be a presidential candidate in the general elections of 2024.



During a recent interview with Starr FM, Seth Terkper emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in economic policies that impact the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.



"Before we even contemplate a showdown between Vice President Bawumia and former President Mahama, the NPP, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, must first address the pressing economic concerns raised by many Ghanaians," Terkper asserted.



He further emphasized that voters deserve clear and comprehensive answers to the economic questions they had previously posed to the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.



Seth Terkper challenged Dr. Bawumia to respond to the same questions he had presented to the late Amissah-Arthur, which encompass various aspects of the Ghanaian economy, including fiscal policies, job creation efforts, and inflation control.



Key issues raised by Terkper include inquiries about the current state of Ghana's national debt, the effectiveness of government initiatives to combat unemployment, and strategies for stabilizing the volatile exchange rate.



Terkper stressed that these questions are not meant to be confrontational, but rather to ensure that voters can make informed decisions based on a clear understanding of each candidate's economic vision.



