Another win for KETASCO trio as star girl Francisca's plea gets all three Dubai tickets

Some updated good news coming in is that the three contestants of the Keta Senior High Technical School who won bronze for their school in the just-ended National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) will all get the chance to travel to Dubai.



This is coming after the girl of the moment, Francisca Lamini, indicated, after she was presented with an opportunity to travel to Dubai for a week, that she would rather wish that her other two teammates went with her.



She explained that having been so attached to them for so long, and having gone that far in the NSMQ because of the collaboration with them, she would feel too lonely should she go on that trip alone.



She eventually rejected the offer to embark on this Dubai trip alone.



A former Deputy Minister of Communications under the John Dramani Mahama administration, Victoria Hammah, described this as a betrayal, stating that this goodwill is coming to Francisca due to years of others pushing for it.



“She is yet to recognize that her singular celebratory experiences from the competition results from centuries of activism towards women's liberation and that the reward wasn't only for her but for the collective struggles of all women.



“She is only benefitting from the works and struggles of women and men before her who have and continue to fight for a gender balance society,” she said.



But even before the dust would settle on these comments by Vitoria Hammah, a reporter with the Graphic Group of Communications, Della Ocloo, has reported that Francisca’s wish has been granted.



Making this known in a Facebook post, she indicated that the three finalists, together with one of their representatives from the school, will finalize their travel arrangements tomorrow, Monday, December 6, 2021.



“Thanks to everyone who sent me the necessary contacts for both Ketasco and Primetime Productions, organisers of the annual National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ).



“A rep of the Ketasco Team will accompany the students, Francisca, Bright and Lutterodt to the the company tommorow to pick up the cheque to enable them make payment for the two boys to be part of the January 2022 Dubai tour.



“I think this is also a good opportunity for the Ketasco old students to seek the necessary support to get the school's dilapidated Science laboratory in shape,” she wrote.



Della also told GhanaWeb how much the team would be getting from this anonymous company.



"They will be given a cheque of GHC16,000 to cover the travel arrangements being organised by Adansi Travels and Tours," she said.



Francisca Lamini has been receiving a lot of goodwill from all over since the NSMQ Finals, owing to her stellar performance in the competition.



Francisca Lamini, the only female finalist of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has been applauded for her exceptional performance at the just ended competition.



As a section of the public celebrates young and intelligent Francisca who represented her school Keta Senior High Technical School (SHTS) in the competition, GhanaWeb brings to you interesting facts about this young champ.



First female student from Keta to reach the finals of NSMQ



Francisca is among the squad to grant Keta Senior High Technical School their first entry into the finals of the competition.



The school placed third. Presbyterian Boys Secondary School came second while Prempeh College won the competition for the 5th time.



First female contestant in the NSMQ finals in the last 8 years



For the past 8 years, no female student has made it to the finals of the competition. Records show that until Francisca made it to the last stage of the competition, only male students had competed in the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz.



Scored 8As in NOV-DEC



Francisca Lamini has an enviable academic success as she has excelled in all stages of her education.



While in her second year at Keta SHTS, she sat as a private candidate for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and scored As in all her core and elective subjects.



Although the competition has ended, Miss Lamini continues to enjoy public and media attention. Several others have also awarded her with cash prizes for her performance at the 2021 NSMQ.



