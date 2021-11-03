Another trotro driver captured on video urinating in traffic

General News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

A commercial bus driver has been captured on video easing himself on the side of road.



In the video sighted by GhanaWeb, the driver of a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GT 6387 – 21 is seen standing in front of the driver’s door, and urinating in the middle of the road in traffic.



It is not known the exact time and location the video was taken.



This development however comes a few days after another commercial bus driver was arrested for the same offence.



In the first incident, the driver of a bus with registration number GN 3073 – 14 was captured on video openly urinating on a highway.



He was later arrested and taken to the Tesano branch of the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD).



The police, since Dr. George Akuffo Dampare's assumption of office, appear to have been paying close attention to social media where some persons captured or reported for committing various offences have been called out.








