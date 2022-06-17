Another terrorist attack in Togo, close to Ghana's border in North Eastern Region

General News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Terrorists engage in shootout with Togolese Army close to Ghana's border



Togo sees 3rd terrorist attack in less than a year



Ghana’s security apparatus must be on high alert 24/7 – Dr Norman



Terrorists have once again attacked the Republic of Togo, this time, close to border communities in the North Eastern Region of Ghana.



According to a JoyNews report, the attack happened on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 3:00 am and resulted in a gunfight between the terrorists and personnel of the Togo Army which lasted for nearly three hours.



The report indicated that no casualties were recorded in the attack and the incident did not spill over to communities in Ghana.



The President of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr Ishmael Norman, who spoke to JoyNews in an interview GhanaWeb monitored, said that the recent terrorist attacks in Togo are very worrying.



He suggested that the attacks in Togo are particularly worrying because they are likely to be instigated by internal forces in the country since there is no known terrorist group in the country.



Dr Norman added that the nature of the attack on Thursday implies that Ghana’s security apparatus must be on high alert at every moment.



He further stated that Ghana’s “if you see something, say something” campaign against terrorism is good for internal consumption but should terrorists decide to attack the country the campaign will be irrelevant.



He reiterated that what is needed is that “our own security system is on a 24/7 alertness.”



Thursday’s attack in Togo is the third terror attack the country has witnessed. The first attack was in November 2021 and the second in May 2022.



The May 2022 attack, which happened in the northern part of the country, resulted in the death of 8 soldiers and wounded 13 of them. The country has been on high alert since then.



