Another suspect in Mamobi-Nima violent clash arrested

Uneasy calm at Nima, Mamobi



Police arrest 10 suspects



Police to arrest all persons involved in violent incident



The Ghana Police Service has arrested another suspect involved in the recent clash in Mamobi-Nima.



In a post by the Ghana Police Service on Facebook, the suspect Farouk Dauda alias Omondi, aged 31 years was arrested in his hideout in a suburb of Accra based on intelligence, after having gone into hiding following the incident which occurred on January 18, 2022.



“The Police in collaboration with the National Investigation Bureau (NIB), yesterday Sunday, January 23, 2022, arrested suspect Farouk Dauda alias Omondi, aged 31 years, who was part of the rioters of the Mamobi-Nima clash. ‘ ‘Suspect Farouk Dauda was arrested at his hideout in a suburb of Accra based on intelligence, after having been into hiding after the incident which occurred on January 18, 2022,” the police noted in a Facebook post.



The police also revealed the suspect admitted his involvement in the said clash where he was captured in video footage wielding a machete.



“During interrogation, he admitted his involvement in the said clash where he was captured in a video footage wielding a machete as he identified himself in the said video footage,” the police indicated.



He is currently in Police custody assisting with investigations.



Background



On January, 18, two rival groups at Mamoni-Nima clashed, resulting in the firing of gunshots.



Young men suspected to be members of two rival groups were seen in a viral video wielding guns, machetes and clubs, parading the streets of Nima.



The two gangster groups, the Bombom group, led by Ali Awusi, alias Bombom, and the Kumodzi group, led by Ibrahim Hussa, said to be based at Mamobi and Nima, respectively, had been opposing each other in the past.



The police subsequently arrested nine people in connection with the clash and retrieved a number of weapons.



The police added that efforts are being made to arrest all other persons involved in the violent incident.



