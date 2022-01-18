Another strike hits Akufo-Addo govt as CLOGSAG members lay down tools from Thursday

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

CLOGSAG strike to commence on Thursday, January 20, 2022



CLOGSAG demands better conditions of service



Several government employed groups declare strike in January



All is set for members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) to embark on an industrial strike beginning Thursday, January 20, 2022.



According to a statement by the leadership of the association, it has notified all relevant stakeholders of its intended action since December 22, 2021.



The strike according to the association, is to register their displeasure with government's failure to heed to their requests for better conditions of service, after sending a proposed salary structure to the government through the ministry of finance.





“This is to confirm the National Executive Council (NEC) decision that from 20 January, 2022, the Civil and Local Government Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) will embark on a nationwide strike to press home their demand for better conditions of service. By this letter, all CLOGSAG members in the Ministries Departments, and Agencies, as well as the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, are informed to stay at home from Thursday 20, January 2022 until further notice,” the statement sighted by GhanaWeb said.



“In similar vein, by this letter, all Chief Directors, Heads of Departments, Regional Coordinating Directors, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Coordinating Directors are duly informed,” the statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the association, Isaac Bampoe Addo added.





The beginning of the year 2022 has seen several government employed groups and associations declare strike action demanding better conditions of service.



The month of January which is yet to end has seen groups including the University Teachers Association (UTAG), the Teachers' and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU) and the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) all declare strike actions over their conditions of service.



