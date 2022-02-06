Another shop razed down in K’si barely 24 hrs after similar inferno

General News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Fire has gutted a baby care shop at Adum in the central business district of the Ashanti Region, less than 24 hours after five wholesale grocery shops, a few kilometres away, were razed down.



Preliminary investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have linked the latest disaster to a lighted incense stick.



According to officials, a lighted incense stick got in touch with an inflammable product in the shop.



The incident happened on Saturday, February 5.



But for the timely intervention of personnel from the Service, the fire would have spread to other shops, according to eyewitnesses.



Nonetheless, the fire officers struggled to douse the flame.



The Ashanti Region Director of the Service, Henry Giwah, expressed concern about the situation.



The Adumhene, Nana Baffour Adjei Kese, who visited the scene, called for intensification of public education on fire.