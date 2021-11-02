Another kidnap case hits Western Region

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

After weeks of controversies amidst anxiety and uneasiness relating to reports of fake kidnap cases in the Western Region, there has yet been another reported case of an alleged kidnap.



The name of the alleged victim has been given as Stephanie Kumiwaa, 26.



Stephen Kumi, who is the boyfriend of the victim, tells Connect FM’s OMANBAPA morning show host, Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, the last time he spoke with Stephanie was on Sunday, October 17.



According to him, on that fateful day, Stephanie, a resident of Mpohor told him she would be coming to visit him after church.



“I didn’t hear from her again after the long chat on phone, only for me to be called the next day by some guys using my girlfriend’s phone that they had kidnapped her and that I should pay GHS2,000 otherwise she would be raped and used for rituals,” Stephen recounted to Paa Kwesi Simpson



According to him, after days of back and forth, he and a friend of the alleged victim, whose name has only been given as Sandra, contributed GHS1,000 and sent to the guys through Stephanie’s phone, only for the alleged kidnappers to still demand for another GHS2,000.



The case was then reported to the Mpohor Police and the Assembly member of the town.



As at November 1, 2021, the whereabouts of Stephanie is yet to be known while the alleged kidnappers have not been heard from for over a week



