Another dynamite explosion at Abuakwa DKC destroys several houses

Source: otecfmghana.com

Another dynamite explosion has occurred at Abuakwa DKC in the Atwima Nwabiagya municipal of the Ashanti region, destroying a number of houses.



The explosion, which occurred in the evening of Monday, January 31, 2022, also destroyed the electricity pillion, plunging the area into total darkness.



This came in the wake of recent explosion that hit Apiate near Bogoso in the Western region on January 20, killing 13 and injuring 200 people.



The Atwima Nwabiagya NADMO Coordinator, Koyim Mahama Iddrisu, speaking on Otec FM’s morning show ‘Nyansapo’, hosted by Captain Koda, said the blast was allegedly undertaken by the queenmother of Kenyase Nos.2.



“Information I gathered was that the queenmother used dynamite to blast a mounted rock hindering her smooth passage to her home. The explosion struck nearby houses, kiosks and damaging electricity pillion plunging the whole area into darkness,” he said.



“So far nobody has been reported dead or injured, some houses’ roofs and ceilings were ripped off due to the impact of the blast and the residents had to abandon their homes in the night to safer places for fear of Apeate repeated incident," Iddrisu noted.



He added that: “we need to know why she embarked on such unlawful activity, how and where she got the explosives.”



He told Captain Koda that the case has been reported to the police and the queenmother is yet to be invited for questioning.