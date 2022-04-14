Another dumsor bout likely – Jinapor cautions

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

The Ranking Member for the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, John Abdulai Jinapor, says Ghana risks another bout of power challenges if nothing is done about the current energy situation.



In a piece on Facebook, the former deputy minister challenged the claims by Vice President Bawumia that country paying over GHC17 billion for excess energy capacity.



“The Energy Minister’s press briefing this morning at the Information Ministry confirmed a system Peak demand of 3,469MW against the dependable capacity of 3,861MW for Ghana in 2022.



“It is important to note that the Energy Commission has always recommended the Country ensures a Reserve Margin (insurance) of 18% above the peak demand. The reserve Margin which translates to 324MW, brings the total dependable capacity to 4,096MW,” Jinapor said.



He further noted: “From the Minister’s own figures Ghana has a dependable capacity of 3,861MW which is below the required capacity?. At this rate Ghana risks experiencing massive Dumsor if nothing is done urgently. So the question to Dr. Bawumiah is; where did you conjure those so-called excess capacity payments. We insist the Government publishes the breakdown of the so-called 17bn cedis payments on excess capacity. The deception is getting nauseating, to say the least.”





