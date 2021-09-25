Another daylight robbery recorded in Tema

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Brazen daylight armed robberies seem to be on the rise in recent times parts of the country as it appears to have now become daily ritual with citizens attacked and their valuables taken away by criminals.



A recent one is what happened this morning on the Tema Highway when two armed robbers using motorbikes ambushed a car in traffic and made away with some undisclosed amount of money.



The incident has left several people in a state of shock.



In the video of the robbery which has since gone viral on several social media platforms, the robbers were seen circling around the vehicle whiles one of them attacked occupants of the car.



After several minutes of sporadic shots, the criminals made away with the cash.



This website cannot readily report whether there were casualties as a result of the gunshots.



Similar Robbery Attacks:



MyNewsGh.com reported that a policeman had been shot in both thighs after he was attacked.



The policeman is said to have gone to withdraw money from the Kwashieman branch of the Bank of Africa when he was attacked by the armed men who made away with over 30,000 cedis.



He was attacked by four armed robbers who were using motorbikes with illegal registration plates.



The policeman is said to be responding to treatment.



Also, a woman was attacked by another woman was on Monday attacked by armed robbers who made away with an amount of GHC 29,000.



