Annual Ngmayem festival to unite Krobos’ - Chief

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: Michael Oberteye

The upcoming Ngmayem festival has been targeted to be used to unite the chiefs and people of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area in the Eastern Region following worrying divisions among the people over the impasse with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



This was made clear by Nene Tetteyku Gbadaji, Regent of Djebiam Division who represented the Konor and Paramount Chief of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II during the launch of this year’s festival.



According to Nene Gbadaji, the traditional authority thought it wise to use the occasion to reestablish the bond that existed among the people before the impasse and put the present acrimony behind them. He asserted, “We are uniting because for some time now we have issues with the light (ECG) here and we are trying hard that by the time we celebrate the event, that light and metering issue would be a thing of the past for us to unite to celebrate the festival beautifully.”



He was particularly optimistic that the divisions that currently exist amongst the chiefs would also be ironed out prior to and during the occasion. “Some efforts have been started so I’m very assured that by the time we celebrate the festival, we shall do something about it. Peace on Kroboland and that’s the assurance I’m giving you. By the time the festival is over, you’ll see a different Krobo where everyone has united,” emphasized the chief.



The people of Manya Krobo Traditional Area in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, launched the annual Ngmayem with much pomp at Agomanya.



The festival, to be celebrated between October 22 and October 30, 2022, is on the theme: “A Time for Togetherness.”



The purpose of the theme as explained by Nene Tetteyku Gbadaji, Regent of Djebiam Division who represented the Konor and Paramount Chief of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II, is aimed at fostering unity amongst the chiefs and people of Manya Krobo following recent feuds amongst them, particularly in the wake of the brouhaha with the ECG.



Launching it at the Parish Hall of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Agomanya, Nene Tetteyku Gbadaji who is also the chief of Asesewa, declared that the launch of the festival was intended to acknowledge Krobos’ heartfelt gratitude to God for His numerous blessings through abundant rainfall and the peace granted the people.



According to him, the event will also offer families the opportunity to reunite after years of separation and also for stocktaking.

PRO of the Manya Krobo Traditional Council, Nene Asada Ahor I, in an interview stressed on the need for unity, adding that peace and unity were important to ensure development.

He urged aggrieved members of the Manya Krobo area to feel free and approach the paramountcy with any issues bothering them for a peaceful resolution.



District Coordinating Director for the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly, Mr. Selorm Tibu who sat in for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon Simon Kwaku Tetteh assured the planning committee of their continuous partnership with the traditional council.



Mr. Tibu while hoping for a successful event, expressed the Assembly's readiness to hold further consultations with the Manya Krobo Traditional Council to ensure that the festival comes off successfully in October.



This year’s event will commence with a clean-up exercise and other activities on Saturday, October 22, to be followed by the Kutu (Traditional Supplication) on Sunday.



Monday will see the Yokama (ideal woman) event and a mini-durbar for the people of Djebiam.



Manya and Piengua Divisions will hold their mini durbars on Tuesday with the Aklemer (visit to the Royal Mausoleum) coming off on Wednesday.



The following Thursday is the day for the Klowem, (visit to the Ancestral Home) as well as the Akwenor, Dorm, and Suisi Divisions holding their mini durbars.



Friday is for the grand durbar of the chiefs and people of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area to be followed on Saturday by the Miss Ngmayem festival with a non-denominational thanksgiving service on Sunday to round up the 2022 annual Ngmayem festival.