Announcement on the death of our Commercial Manager Ekow Blankson

It is with great sadness that the AfricaWeb Group, GhanaWeb and Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Ltd. (ADPU) announce the death of our friend, colleague and commercial manager Ekow Blankson. Ekow died early morning on Monday, October 3, 2022, at a hospital in Tema surrounded by his wife and close relatives. He was 50 years old.



Ekow Blankson was a management member of the AfricaWeb group and key driving force behind the company’s commercial activities in Ghana. Recently, he led the company to present our products and services at the 2022 Ghana Bloggers Summit where he had been his usual ebullient and energetic self.



He had time for everyone and was always engaged and interested in the people he met. In addition, he had a great intellect and was forever learning new things and developing new ideas. He brought those personal qualities (not to mention his vast experience in business) to the company and we owe him a great debt.



He leaves behind his wife Justina Naadu Blankson and children; our thoughts and condolences go out to them. They too, have been part of the AfricaWeb family and we will continue to support them through this difficult time.



In the immediate term, urgent communications should be directed to Matilda Nartey at matilda.nartey@adpugh.com.