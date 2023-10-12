Announce new date and we will be ready for you – NDC youth dares NPP’s Owusu-Bempah

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

The Greater Accra Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has challenged the Deputy National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Owusu-Bempah, to announce a new date for his planned picket at the premises of former President John Dramani Mahama.



They indicated that they will be prepared to respond with their own "clean-up" exercise at the former president’s office, which is dependent on Owusu-Bempah's actions.



The NPP communicator who is also the convenor of the Fixing the Country Movement, had initially announced plans to picket at the office office of flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama on October 12, 2023, to call for an investigation into the Airbus scandal.



However, he later decided to reschedule this event, leading to the NDC youth's decision to postpone its cleanup exercise.



In a statement, the NDC youth criticised Owusu-Bempah's actions, describing them as an attempt to gain undue attention. They expressed confidence that he may not announce a new date for his planned picket, but they were ready to respond if he rescheduled his event.



“Following the decision of the coward loudmouth, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, to abort his unwise decision to picket at the office of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama under the guise of rescheduling same, we wish to announce a postponement of our planned clean-up exercise at the same venue.



The decision to embark on a clean-up exercise at the office of the 2024 flagbearer of our party was contingent on the rabble-rouser’s inane announcement to picket at Mr Mahama’s office on Thursday, October 12, 2024. We knew from the onset that Owusu Bempah was engaged in his usual publicity stunt to court underserving attention for himself.



“Though we are firm in our minds that Owusu Bempah may not announce a new date for his planned picketing, we wish to state that on any day the hazardous things, he smokes deceive him to reschedule his event, we would be ready to meet him at John Mahama’s office to ‘weed out’ all unwanted materials,” part of the statement read.



The group also made a plea to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, noting that if he directed Owusu-Bempah to reschedule his demonstration, they hoped he would approve any new date if Owusu-Bempah decided to go through with it.



“We wish to plead with the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare that if indeed, he directed Owusu Bempah to reschedule his demo, then he should please approve any new date he would fix it, that is if he would muster the courage to dream about it again.



“We take note of the pent-up feeling of the youth and the eagerness with which the announcement of a clean-up exercise at the office of Mr. Mahama was received. We urge all of you to keep anything you might have procured for the planned clean-up exercise for another day,” it added.



