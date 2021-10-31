Annoh-Dompreh secures educational materials for constituents

General News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh Dompreh has secured 70,000 stationery books, 20 laptops, and 20 desktop computers to enhance teaching and learning in his constituency.



The Member of Parliament, whose constituency recently topped the BECE results in the region last month held talks with a globally-acclaimed charity organization known as Books2Africa to procure the stationeries which are being shipped to Ghana.



The Majority Chief Whip visited the office of the organization to acquaint himself with their operations and also make an appeal for books for schools and libraries in the country as well as his constituency.



The Nsawam Adoagyiri MP recently funded a project of assisting students in the final year of the Junior High School to enjoy free extra classes.



The initiative forms part of his ultimate dream of making the constituency ranked number-one when it comes to basic education in the country.



Apart from the extra tuition, Mr Annoh-Dompreh some months ago distributed 2500 pieces of storybooks, exercise books, and nose masks to 10 Basic schools in the Constituency.



According to the MP, he has decided to support schools in his Constituency to make the area to move from being the best Municipality in the Region in the 2020 BECE to becoming the National Best Municipality in the upcoming 2021 BECE.



He hinted on putting in place a monitoring mechanism to see to it that the books given to them are put into good use.



He said serious literacy advocacy is being carried out in the Constituency by himself and other stakeholders to help improve academic performance in the basic schools.



The Majority Chief Whip noted that the stationery which is expected to be delivered very soon will be distributed to the schools before this academic year ends.