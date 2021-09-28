Annoh-Dompreh engages Books2Africa on donating more books to Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

As parts of efforts to secure reading materials for children in his constituency, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri has held talks with globally-acclaimed charity organization Books2Africa.



The Majority Chief Whip visited the office of the organizations to acquaint himself with their operations and also make an appeal for books for schools and libraries in the country as well his constituency.



A post by the organization on Saturday, September 24 reads “a pleasure to host Hon. Frank Dompreh, MP and Majority Chief Whip of the Parliament of Ghana, Hon Habib Iddrisu & Mr Jones Ampong. The start of a new strategic partnership to bring even more books to students and teachers across #Ghana.”



Replying the tweet, Frank Annoh-Dompreh said “I was exceedingly touched and impressed by your welcome, truly Ghanaian and African... Grateful.”



The Nsawam Adoagyiri MP has a personally-funded a project of assisting students in the final year of Junior High School to enjoy free extra classes.



The initiative forms part of his ultimate dream of making the constituency the number-one ranked when it comes to basic education in the country.



Aside the extra tuition, Annoh-Dompreh also assist schools and students with books and exam materials.



