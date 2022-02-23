Anne Sophie-Avé installed Nana Benneh III of Begho

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

French Ambassador adopts 'Akosua' as Ghanaian name



French Ambassador extols Ghanaians for hospitable nature



Anne Sophie-Avé meets with KNUST Pro-Vice Chancellor



Known by now as one of those diplomats who make it more than just a point to live and love the ways of Ghana, its people and its beautiful culture, the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie-Avé, has endeared to many hearts with her' style.'



This, among other things, has been recognized by the chiefs and people of Begho in the Bono Region, who have bestowed a new traditional title on her.



According to an adomonline.com report, the diplomat was installed as the Nkosuahemaa (Development Queen) of Begho, under the stool name "Nana Benneh III."



This installation coincided with the Ambassador's 'Meet and Connect' initiative that took her and her team to Kumasi and some parts of the Bono region.



Anne Sophie-Avé explained that the initiative was birthed out of the hospitality she enjoyed from Ghanaians since her appointment as the French Ambassador to the country.



"I decided to embark on a 'Thank You' tour to show my appreciation and also meet and connect with the youth in Kumasi and Sunyani.



"The only way you can get to know a country is by being in contact with the youth, as they are the ones who will shape tomorrow," she said.



As part of the visit, she donated items such as stationery, footballs and other items to the people of Begho, where she was eventually installed "Nana Benneh III."



Akosua, which is the Ambassador's adopted Ghanaian name, is reported to have also visited the Twene Amanfo Senior High School in Sunyani, as well as visiting the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



She also made time to interact with the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS-KNUST), where she received an honour for her dedicated, loyal and faithful service to Ghana.