Anloga: Fisherman, 21, arrested for possessing firearm, cannabis

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 21-year old fisherman, Koffie Ahli is in the grips of the Anloga police in the Volta region for unlawful possession of a firearm and dried leaves suspected to be narcotics.



According to a police statement, the suspect was picked up at Agotoe, near Anloga on Monday, January 3, 2022, while he was preparing to attack unsuspecting victims.



Upon his arrest, “police retrieved a single barrel gun and quantities of dried leaves suspected to be narcotics from the suspect,” the statement said.



The suspect is currently in police custody assisting investigation and will be duly arraigned before court.