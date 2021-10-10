Anloga DCE may be retained after few days, Assembly members decide

Regional News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: GNA

Seth Yormewu, the President’s District Chief Executive nominee (DCE) for Anloga will have to submit himself to a second confirmation exercise after failing to meet the target at the first attempt.



Though he failed to secure the required number of votes of the members present to confirm him as DCE, he performed well enough to earn for himself an automatic second chance confirmation exercise within 10 days.



Per the requirement, a nominee must attain two-thirds or more of the votes of the assembly members present and voting for confirmation or poll 50 percent or more to stand a chance for another ballot to be conducted on him/her within 10 days, while failure to poll 50 percent is deemed to be outright rejection.



Mr. Yormewu, the first DCE for the newly created Anloga District, got 20 “NO” votes and 21 “YES” votes representing 51.2 percent endorsement at the end of the confirmation exercise.



Madam Evelyn Wutor of Anloga Electoral Commission, facilitators of the exercise in declaring the verdict of the Assembly members said “unless the President withdraws the nomination”, her outfit would conduct another confirmation exercise for the nominee in 10 days.



Earlier, Dr. Archibald Letsa, Regional Minister who supervised the Anloga process, and the others across the region prayed for the house to be filled with a “yes spirit” so, Mr. Yormewu could receive a unanimous endorsement.



Richard Kwame Sefe, Member of Parliament for Anloga who also followed in the step of the Regional Minister, preached to the Assembly members to let go of any grievances they might have had with the DCE and endorse him arguing that the young District “is peculiar” and needed ahead as quickly as possible to direct affairs alerting, “we have virtually wasted a year.”



Mr. Yormewu on his part thanked the Assembly members for their decision so well communicated and hoped he would be successful at the second attempt so that together, they could get back to work for the progress of Anloga District.