Ankaase SDA Basic School PTA appeals for furniture and KG block

Regional News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



The Parents Teacher Association (PTA) of Ankaase SDA Basic School in the Afigya Kwabre district has appealed to the government through the GETFund to provide furniture and KG block for the school.



The PTA bemoaned the current state of the school building and described the structure as not conducive for teaching and learning experiences for children.



The school was recently built under the NDC administration through the GETFund project but was fully completed before the government left power.



According to the PTA, the school was not stocked with furniture and other items that would make the school building fully completed.



“The school building was commenced by the NDC government under the GETFund project but it was abandoned the moment the government left power. This compelled the school to move into the building without even painting the school block and commissioning it,” the PTA expressed.



GhanaWeb's correspondent in the Ashanti Region noted that the school building has no ceiling and this has created intense heat in various classrooms as well as discomfort, affecting the teaching and learning experience of the pupils.



The headmistress of the school, Mrs. Comfort Awuzah appealed to the government and the ministry of education to assist the school with infrastructure and furniture.



“Currently, the school is facing many challenges but the salient challenge is the lack of KG block and furniture. The school building was not stocked with classroom equipment so pupils bring their chairs to school,” the headmistress said.



