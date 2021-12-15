Angry teachers threaten to shut down union offices over ‘1 Teacher, 1 Laptop’ policy

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A group of teachers who are angry over deductions from their welfare funds for the purchase of laptops to aid their work are threatening to shut down all union offices if their money is not refunded by end of December.



The teachers who are currently marching to the various offices of the teacher unions to put forward their demands say the deduction is not right. The march is taking place in the capital Accra.



In collaboration with Teacher Unions, government started the distribution of laptops to all teachers in public schools in September across the country.



Launching the initiative dubbed ‘One Teacher One Laptop’, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stated that the project is to help improve the quality of education.



He indicated that teachers will bear 30 per cent of the cost while government absorbs the remaining 70 per cent.



The plaintiffs are demanding that the sole-sourced contract awarded to K. A Technologies Ghana Limited be annulled because it is contrary to sections 40 a, b, c, d, and e of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663), among other claims.