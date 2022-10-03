Angry family chases hospital over missing corpse on burial day

Regional News of Monday, 3 October 2022

A family at Nuanua Asubone in the Assin South District of the Central Region is outraged over the missing corpse of their relative which was deposited at the St. Xavier Hospital Mortuary in Assin Fosu for preservation.



The final funeral rite of the 57-year-old deceased, Linda Obiri Akufo, was arranged to be held on October 1 and 2nd October 2022 respectively.



But astonishingly the facility authorities could not provide the corpse when the family went to collect it for burial.



This triggered anger and the police had to intervene to calm down tempers.



According to the husband of the deceased, Nana Atua ‘I’ who doubles as the Ankobiahene of Nunua Asubone, all the necessary arrangements had been made including food and drinks only to be told the body cannot be found.



The family, therefore, had no option but to call off the funeral as the faces of sympathizers who had traveled from the length and breadth of the country to mourn were flooded with disappointment and dismay.



Meanwhile, the Assemblymember of Assin Adiembra Electoral Area, Mr. George Oliver Gyimah said after a series of engagements with the hospital management, the facility authorities have pleaded for two weeks to search for the body.



The angry family members suspect that the corpse has been sold by the Hospital Authorities.



Meanwhile, the Sister In-Charge of the St. Francis Xavier Hospital, Georgina Donzing implored the public to keep reposing trust in them, “though it’s a human institution and such thing could happen once a while, stringent measures are in place to ensure it does not happen at all.



The case has been reported to the police for investigation