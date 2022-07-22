Angry demand release of suspected robber after burning another suspect to ashes

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 22 July 2022

A man has been burnt to ashes in front of a Police station by some angry youth in the Juaboso district in the Western North Region on suspicion of being an armed robber.



The victim is reported to be part of a robbery gang involved in several robberies in the area.



Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that the deceased was part of a three-member robbery gang who were apprehended by the youth in the area.



Information has it that one of the suspects escaped, with the third rescued by the Police.



But the deceased was alleged lynched and burnt to ashes.



The angry youth reportedly descended heavily on the Police and threw stones at them.



In the process, they damaged the vehicles of the Police while they were making an attempt to rescue the suspected robbers.



According to an eyewitness account, the one who was lynched and burnt to ashes was seen holding half a dozen mobile phones while trying to board a vehicle at the main Bonsu Nkwanta Lorry Station to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



He was asked to unlock the phones when he was caught by the angry youth.



But he was unable to unlock the phones.



According to the eyewitness account, a sim card was removed from one of the phones and placed in another phone by the youth so they could make a mobile money transaction.



In the process, the name of a popular member of the community who was recently robbed popped up.



The suspect subsequently marched the house of the individual whose name appeared.



The said individual narrated how he lost his phone and it was discovered that the suspect had a hand in the incident.



The suspect is said to have confessed to being a member of a robbery gang.



He then led the mob to the location where the other members stayed.



One of the gang members is said to have jumped a wall to escape from the angry mob.



The second person was arrested, making the number two.



They were allegedly assaulted by the mob and marched to the Police Station.



On reaching the police station, one of the suspects was set ablaze.



The second suspect was rescued by the Police after struggling with the irate youth.



Meanwhile, the Juaboso Police District Command has called for reinforcement to help manage the situation.