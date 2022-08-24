Angry constituents throw objects, chase out MP from Kobeng over poor roads

General News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Angry constituents of the Atwimah Nwabiagya South constituency have chased out their Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Adjei Ahwire.



The residents, angry with the MP over the poor state of their roads, chased him away, bringing his “Talk to Your MP” tour in the constituency to an abrupt end.



In a report by starrfm.com.gh, it stated that Emmanuel Adjei Ahwire was on the tour to listen to the issues affecting his people when the residents of Kobeng sent him away in anger.



The report added that the residents begun by verbally abusing the MP when he first showed up in their community.



Hooting at him while throwing various implements, the angry residents expressed their disappointment about the work of the MP.



As the situation escalated, the security detail present had to whisk the MP away, restoring calm to the community, the report added.



Reacting to the incident thereafter, Emmanuel Adjei Ahwire said that he does not blame his constituents much because it is within their rights to protest against the lack of development in their areas.



He added that while he was not hurt during the tensed moments, the reason he has not been able to satisfy the needs of his people is because of the effects of the Coronavirus as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine.



Emmanuel Adjei Ahwire added that while at that, he has presented the concerns of the people to the Minister of Roads and Highways and is hopeful attention will be directed at them soon.



This is the second time a Member of Parliament has been attacked in the Ashanti region, the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over lack of development.





