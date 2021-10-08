Angry assembly members return ‘bribe’ to rejected Cape Coast Mayor

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Assembly Members in the Cape Coast Metropolis have returned the money allegedly given to them by the rejected Cape Coast Mayor Ernest Arthur.



According to the Assembly Members, they are not in the Metropolitan Assembly to take bribes to confirm the mayor as it was against the law.



They said people including the Oguaa Traditional Council are pointing fingers at them for taking money and still voting against the Mayor.



They said they intend to protect the integrity of the Cape Coast Metropolis.



Leader of the group Usman Abban told Starr News that the money was returned for future reference adding that it was also to avoid election violence and insecurity in the area.



He said Arthur’s behavior towards the people in the Cape Coast Metropolis was not as they want.



This is the second time the nominee has been rejected by assembly members.