Angry Omanhene of Axim closes down Nzema FM over desecration of stool

A radio station at Axim has been closed down by some youth of the area upon the instruction of the Omanhene of the Lower Axim Traditional Council, Awulae Attibrukusu III.



This is according to a report by The Chronicle newspaper, stating that the Nzema FM was closed down after an alleged refusal of one of the hosts of the station’s morning show, to apologize to the chief for desecrating the stool.



The paper reports that one Obeng Darko and Nana Sarpong were found guilty after they attacked the Omanhene over his comments on the Marine Drive cash debacle.



“The palace consequently ordered them to produce two cows to pacify the paramount stool. They were also ordered to come to the palace with their parents to officially apologize,” the report said.



This, however, was not done by the two.



The paper continued that on the day they were supposed to show up at the palace, the two did not, even though the Omahene, Owulae Attibrukusu III and his team were seated, waiting for them.



Not even the plea of a pastor at the planned meeting to have the meeting adjourned stopped the chief from ordering the youth of the area to proceed to closing down the radio station.



“Leader of the youth group, Stephen Armah, confirmed in telephone interview that he led the youth to the station. He said he was acting under the instruction of the stool elders.



“According to him, upon arrival at the station, they ordered the staff out, put off the transmitter and locked up the building. The key, he continued, had been handed over to the palace,” the newspaper report said.



As it stands now, the police and the paramountcy are in talks to see how they can resolve the matter.