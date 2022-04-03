Angry NPP supporters describe NADMO director as non-impactful politician

Regional News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: Unknown

Some supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party NPP in the Northern Region have expressed disappointment in the regional director for National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Alhaji Hindu Abdalla for his inability to use his office to help them find jobs and for personal development.



The NPP supporters made the comments when they phoned into a radio talk show on radio Tamale's evening talkshow dubbed - Yelivuhi Dundong'ni yesterday evening during a discussion with Alhaji Hindu who is the NPP former regional organizer, describing him as "non impactful" politician.



"It is so pitiable looking at what Alhaji has said. We are the NPP supporters in Sabonjida. Since Alhaji became regional Organizer till he lost the elections, whom has he helped? He has not helped anybody. If I tell you what we did for him at his house, but our efforts ended in vain", one of the identified as Yussif Sabonjida told the host, Abdul Shakun Omain.



"Now that we have a saviour, Chairman Samba who is helping us, you have suddenly found your voice?, the angry NPP serial caller added.



The NADMO director was speaking on the recent polling station executives and electoral area coordinators elections relative to the upcoming constituency elections slated for this month, alleging that the current regional executives have not managed the process well.



Alhaji Hindu who did not mince words criticizing the executives concluded that the regional chairman was solely responsible for the challenges that the whole process faced since February 18 when the nominations were opened.



He believed this is enough to change the current NPP Regional Chairman, Mohammed Bantima Samba Adam, saying that the best replacement is Alhaji Inusah Amadu (Dagomba Boy) who has declared intentions to contest the position.



Alhaji Hindu also contested for the chairmanship position in 2018 and was able to poll only 25 votes, whiles the incumbent Chairman Samba had 312 to beat Daniel Bugri Naabu with 116 and Amadu Inusah Dagomba Boy who also managed to poll 99 votes.