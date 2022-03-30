Angry NPP polling station executive calm members as they wait for court's verdict

Politics of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

The leadership of disgruntled delegates of NPP in the Kwadaso constituency have urged their members to remain calm and wait for a trusted decision from the national executive and Ghana's court of competent jurisdiction.



Their exhortation follows petition they presented to the national headquarters over a suspected dubious way of eliminating some innocent names from the album in the ongoing polling station elections. They are however calling on their members to remain calm and wait patiently for the outcome from national executive and the verdict that may come from the court on 4th of April, 2022.



Speaking in a news conference, some of the Electoral Area Coordinators appealed to their aggrieved polling station delegates to obey the party structures.



They have therefore urged the Kwadaso party executives to peacefully settle any dispute among the supporters to help the party break the eight(8).



Kwadaso constituency has been one of the areas where tension keeps brewing as most polling station executive do not side with most decisions taken by the constituency executive.



The disappointed supporters who were numbering over five hundred said they do not understand why the constituency executive would claim to have conducted an election, which in reality, has not been conducted.



Madam Florence Saahene, a polling station coordinator for the Asuoyeboah North electoral area said, they had a great hope that the election was surely going to be held again in an original manner.



She said it was time the party does positive things to protect power. "If we remain in this behavior that will possibly create bitterness in our supporters, the break the eight agenda may not be achieved. I also urged all of us whose names were illegally removed from the register to remain calm since there's a hope that this election will be conducted again". She assured.



Speaking to this reporter, other polling station coordinators and executives within the Kwadaso constituency said they were very optimistic that the election that was conducted through illegal means will surely be re-conducted after the court's verdict.