Angry Kwesi Pratt walks out of a live radio interview

Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Government refurbishes Asomdwee Park



Kwesi Pratt accuses government of litigating over Atta-Mills' resting place



Kwesi Pratt fumes at journalist



The managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Junior, stormed out during a live panel discussion on Atinka FM.



This was after the seasoned journalist had complained of being debated by the programme host instead of him facilitating the show.



In a video of the incident sighted by GhanaWeb, the host sought to question Mr Pratt on his basis for accusing the government of engaging in litigation over the refurbishment of the final resting place of the late President John Evans Atta Mills.





According to Mr Pratt, he had already clarified his accusation and was not willing to engage in a back and forth with the host.



"I've given you the clarification, and you are still going on and on and on as if I came here to debate with you. I didn't come to debate with you; I came here to engage in a panel discussion," he stated.



The host, however, persisted in his request for clarification, but Kwesi Pratt, who would not have any of it, picked up his bag and walked out of the studio.



"You said the government is litigating, and I want to know exactly where the government is litigating," the host said.



"Master, if this is going to be your line of conducting the programme, I will just pick up my bag and leave," Kwesi Pratt retorted.



The family of late President Mills and his National Democratic Congress political party have accused the government of arrogating for itself duties which are the remits of the family.



According to the family, it was not duly engaged in refurbishing the Asondwee park.



