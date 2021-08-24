Angry Bibiani residents snatch suspected thief from police custody to be lynched

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Some angry residents besieged the Bibiani Police Headquarters on Monday, August 23, 2021 to snatch a suspected thief from police custody to be lynched.



The suspect, Gabriel Gyapong popularly known as Kwadwo Mepirawo, was caught breaking into someone’s room to steal but bolted to the police station for refuge when the irate residents pursued him.



Narrating the incident to Angel News Reporter, Kofi Gyabaa, a police officer on duty stated that, “I was at post when someone ran in and begged me to rescue him from his assailants. I pleaded with the mob to let me lock him up, which they agreed to but they later snatched him from me and beat him up”.



He added that but for their intervention, the youth would have beaten the thief, believed to be in his 40s, to death.



“The suspect has a habit of stealing people’s items and selling them and the community has taken note of his criminal activities”, the officer on duty said.



According to the Bibiani residents, Gabriel Gyapong is an ex-convict and a notorious thief who has been stealing from the community for a long time hence their anger and thirst for instant justice.



