Angry Antoa residents threaten 'no vote in 2024' if their poor roads are not constructed

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Residents of Antoa, in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti region, have threatened to vote out the NPP government should they fail to construct their roads for them.



According to them, the NPP government, in its 6 years of governance, has abandoned the community and reneged on its promises.



They bemoaned that almost all roads within the Kwabre East Municipality have seen no road construction all these years.



The affected areas that they listed are Antoa to Adesina, Krobo to Wonoo, Kenyasi to Bosore, Mamponteng town roads, and the Dumanafo to Mamponteng road.



Mr. Akwasi Kito, leader of the aggrieved residents, disclosed this at a press conference.



He told GhanaWeb that it was very worrying that the NPP government has taken them for fools because the Kwabre East constituency has been the hub of the NPP's World bank.



"You packaged it in your 2016 and 2020 campaigns that the roads within Kwabre, amongst other developmental projects were going to be fixed," he lamented.



According to them, the last time the road was tarred was during former President Jerry John Rawlings' time and ever since then, there has not been any renovation or attempt by any government, especially the NPP, to construct the road.



According to the disappointed residents, the situation has now worsened.



"Pregnant women who are being carried by taxis during delivery have been dying due to the shaky nature of the road. This short route that was supposed to be 20 minutes to drive to town now takes drivers 2 to 3 hours before they can carry passengers," he added.



He, however, urged the NPP never to make any attempt to step a foot in either for an election campaign.



They threatened that there would be bloodshed should the leaders fail to do the needful.



