AngloGold remains an integral part of Akufo-Addo's mining agenda - Duker

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, Hon. George Mireku Duker says AngloGold Ghana remains an integral part of the government's Mining drive.



He made the remark when he hosted a high-powered delegation of AngloGold Global led by its group CEO, Mr. Alberto Calderon who paid a courtesy call on him ahead of his visit to H. E the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Accra on Wednesday 10th August 2022.



Hon. George Mireku Duker on behalf of the sector Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, said, the government through the Ministry is creating an enabling environment for Mining companies to thrive and Anglogold Ghana remains an integral part.



The Deputy Minister in charge of Mines further expressed the desire of the government to support the operations of AngloGold saying "AngloGold has been immense since it started its operations in Ghana."



He stated that the government’s dealing with the large-scale mining firms will be anchored on transparency and accountability and ensure that there is a win-win situation for both parties.



On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for AngloGold, Mr. Alberto Calderon thanked the Deputy Minister for his warm welcome saying "We invest in many countries in the world, from Americas to Africa and I've been to many places and I can say with certainty that the country that welcomes us the most and gives us support is Ghana."



He remarked that the heavy investment and developmental projects undertaken by the firm is due to the enormous support it has received from the government.



Mr. Calderon in his remarks affirmed the strong financial commitment of the operations of AngloGold in Ghana by saying "Myself, my board and executives have the trust and confidence to now invest more than $1 Billion dollars in the Mining operations in Ghana."



He pointed out that his outfit will retain 86% of the $1-billion-dollar investment in Ghana to its Ghanaian partner companies.



In his concluding remarks, he stated that the long-standing relationship between Ghana and AngloGold reflects in the employability status of AngloGold Ashanti as 98% of the 4000 employment-population are Ghanaians.