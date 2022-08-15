AngloGold group CEO pays courtesy call on Akufo-Addo, Land Ministry

Regional News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The Group CEO of AngloGold, Mr. Alberto Calderon, has paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.



President Akufo-Addo in a brief meeting with AngloGold and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources delegation expressed satisfaction with the operations of AngloGold Ashanti in Ghana, especially given that they are providing a service to the community through their activities at the Obuasi and Tarkwa Mines respectively.



The President also expressed his utmost appreciation for the company's pledge to support the sector Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, to meet investors on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly slated for September this year.



Mr. Alberto Calderon on his part reiterated the commitment of the company to mine responsibly and sustainably at all levels of the mine's operations.



Earlier, the visiting team also paid a similar call on the Deputy Minister responsible for Mines, Hon. George Mireku Duker and reaffirmed their strong financial commitment to Ghana saying "the board and executives have the trust and confidence to now invest more than $1 billion dollars in the Mining operations in Ghana."



The Deputy Minister on behalf of the sector Minister told the AngloGold delegation that the government through the Ministry is creating the enabling environment for Mining companies to thrive and AngloGold Ashanti remains an integral part.



The Deputy Minister further stated that government's dealings with large-scale Mining firms will be anchored on transparency and accountability and will ensure there is a win-win situation for both parties.



The AngloGold delegation included Mr. Richard Jordinson - Senior Vice President (Ghana and Tanzania), Mr. Eric Asubonteng - Managing Director, Obuasi mine, and Samuel Boakye Pobee - Managing Director, Iduapriem mine.