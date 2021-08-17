Anglican church condemns ‘Priest kissing’ incident at St. Monica’s College

General News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Anglican Church has condemned the kissing of three students by a Priest of the Church at St. Monica’s College of Education in the Ashanti region.



The video which has gone viral on social media shows the priest on stage inviting the three students for a mouth-to-mouth kiss one after the other. The preacher is seen directing the students to drop their face masks for the kiss.



In a statement, the Anglican church said investigations into the incident have started and appropriate sanctions will apply.



According to a student, Father Obeng Larbi of the Anglican Church decided to kiss the final-year students for their years of service reading the bible during church services.



The incident happened last Sunday.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday, the first-year student (name withheld) said authorities of the school are currently looking for the student who recorded and shared the video on the incident.



“The father is the video kissing the students didn’t know we were going to post the video. We were not comfortable with the situation that’s why we were shouting. This is the first time he’s doing this.



He gave the school chaplain a kiss and then did the same to the 3 female Bible readers. The third girl the father kissed is a virgin and that’s why she gave her cheek to the father to kiss but he forced and kissed her lips. Afterward the incident, she said the father had broken her virginity,” she recounted.





