Anglican Priest ‘sacked’ for kissing students

General News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Anglican Priest who was caught kissing students at the St Monica’s College of Education has been relieved of his duty.



Sources within the College confirmed this to 3news.com on Tuesday after a crunch meeting.



The Leadership of the Anglican Church, Ghana had said in an earlier statement that it is saddened by the video circulating on social media in which one of their priests was seen kissing three female students of St. Monica’s College of Education during a church service.



“The Church is saddened by the news and wishes to state expressly that, a thorough investigation has immediately been instituted into the matter and the action of the said Priest would be dealt with in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican Communion where morality is extremely revered in the Church”, the church said in an August 17 statement.



It added that measures are being put in place to help the affected students get over the experience.



“All efforts are being made to engage the students concerned through counseling sessions to avert any psychological issues that may arise as a result of the viral video”.



Social Media went berserk when the video hit the internet as social media users expressed different views on the matter. While others saw nothing wrong with it, others thought of it as being sacrilegious.



Others also described it as being unlawful. At the time, the details were still sketchy so some users who seem to have information volunteered it.



