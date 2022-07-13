Anger at Forestry Commission over the continuous stay of acting Executive Director

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

There is a growing disquiet at the Forestry Commission following the continuing stay in office of Mrs. Edith Abruquah acting as an Executive Director despite the appointment of a substantive head for that same position.



It is confirmed that Mr. Hugh C.A. Brown, in a letter dated June 20, 2022, from the Public Services Commission, has been promoted by the president to the position of Executive Director (Forest Services Division) of the Forestry Commission.



However, Edith Abruquah is still occupying the position in an acting position, preventing the newly appointed Executive Director, Hugh C.A. Brown from taking office to work.



The said letter of appointment, signed by the Secretary to the Public Services Commission reads in part “I have the honor to inform you that His Excellency the President has, in accordance with the advice of the Governing Board of the Forestry Commission, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission, has promoted you to the position of Executive Director (Forest Services Division) of the Forestry Commission…”



The appointment of Mr. Brown was to have taken effect from June 14, 2022, and by the laid down procedures of the Commission, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, Mr. John Allotey was expected to write to Mrs. Edith Abruquah to hand-over.



To date, however, Chief Executive John Allotey, in a blatant disregard for the official directive from the President, has refused to write to Mrs. Edith Abruquah to officially hand over. As of press time on July 12, 2022, Mrs. Edith Abruquah was still holding herself as acting Executive Director although the position has been filled by the president effective June 14, 2022.



The feet-dragging attitude of the CEO of the Commission in implementing the directive by the President has angered a cross-section of workers of the Forest Services Division who have consistently complained about the inability of Mrs. Edith Abruquah to provide leadership.



They have warned that her continuing stay in an office that now has a new head is stifling progress wondering what the CEO stands to gain by failing to carry out a directive by the President who is the appointing authority.



It is gathered that workers may in the coming days resort to various legal means to have this matter resolved in order for work to progress considering how sensitive that division is to the Commission.