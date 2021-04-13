Anger as land guards demolish Church, other properties at Kasoa

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

Armed thugs suspected to be land guards on Tuesday stormed Kasoa Peace town, a suburb in the Awutu East Municipality to demolish a church and other properties belonging to one Pastor Mark Akomeah.



According to the victim, the alleged land guards have been bothering him since 1995 and recently demanded a ‘digging fee’ of 500 cedis which he refused not to pay.



He narrated that the land guards stormed his premises and brought down the entire building which was partially completed.



“They requested digging fees and I refused because this building has been here since the year 2000 and there was no need for such payment. I was called by my tenants that they have demolished the building which was at lentil with frames fixed…I don’t know why they are doing this”



“Land guards have disrupted our lives since 1999 and it’s worrying. When will I get money to rebuild again?”.



The victim is appealing to the Inspector General of Police, the Defense Minister, and President Akufo-Addo to intervene and put punitive measures in place to combat land guard menace at Kasoa



“We are appealing to Nana Addo to intervene else I am stuck. I cannot eat and they threatened to kill me if they had met me here,” Mr Akomeah added.



