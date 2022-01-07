Anesthetists suspend strike

Health News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: gna.org.gh

The Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists (GACRA) has suspended its industrial action following an agreement between its leadership and stakeholders at a meeting on Thursday.



The Association in a statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), directed its members to return to work and provide anaesthesia services to patients.



The statement, signed by Mr James Nwinsagra, President and Fredrick Kporxah, General Secretary of the Association, said the meeting, which led to the suspension of the strike, was held with the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Medical and Dental Council (MDC) and a representative of the Teaching Hospitals, at the Ministry of Health (MOH).



It said a task force had been constituted with terms of reference in relation to the concerns tabled by GACRA.



The statement said the task force was given six months to complete and submit its recommendations for implementation by the MOH.



"As law-abiding professionals, leadership has agreed to allow the MOH to see to the amicable resolution and bring the matter to its logical conclusion within the stipulated time as resolved by the meeting," the statement, said.



It urged all Certified Registered Anaesthetists (CRAs) to continue to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 Infection Prevention and Control measures as they returned to health facilities to discharge their professional duties.